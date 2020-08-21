Garrison Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,350,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 36.8% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 68,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period.

MBB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.70. 920,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

