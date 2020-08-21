GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 922,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 6,540,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,306 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,166,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 145,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,314,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 230,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

GCP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. 346,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.91. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.84.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

