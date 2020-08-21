General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $7,073,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $64.02. 92,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.