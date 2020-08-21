General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.02. 92,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,378. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

