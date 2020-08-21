General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 9,836,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,532,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

