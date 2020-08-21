Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $1.97

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00016844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $628,644.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.01744657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00191760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00149770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Ovis, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

