Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Genpact worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,327.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 596,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

