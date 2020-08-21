Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 37,102 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 310.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.24. 5,136,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,610,233. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

