Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 440 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. 55,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

