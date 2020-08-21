Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504,345 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,380. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

