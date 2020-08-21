Girard Partners LTD. Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.5% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

Shares of BLK traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $583.36. 552,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,651. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $605.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

