Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,738. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

