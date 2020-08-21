Girard Partners LTD. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $334,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.72. 106,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.