Girard Partners LTD. Has $866,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.8% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 430,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,713 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 41,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 822.3% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 78,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 69,624 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 34,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.3% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.05.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 308,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 392.68 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.