Girard Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 104.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Stryker by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 111,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.86. 871,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

