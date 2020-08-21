Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,621,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,489,000 after acquiring an additional 136,920 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.5% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.85. 4,352,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,016,824. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $339.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

