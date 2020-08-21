Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

