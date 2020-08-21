Girard Partners LTD. Sells 222 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $34.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,581.75. 1,706,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,498. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,503.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,380.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

