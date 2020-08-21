Girard Partners LTD. Sells 4,017 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.77. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

