Girard Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.01. 20,254,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,547,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,557 shares of company stock worth $6,850,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

