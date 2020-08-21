Girard Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 89,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.63. 1,221,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

