Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,328 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,294. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.63 and its 200 day moving average is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.19.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.