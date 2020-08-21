Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0070

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $290,126.97 and $109.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00517860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000812 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002617 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

