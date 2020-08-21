Golem (GNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.98 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Ethfinex, BitMart and Cobinhood. Golem has a market capitalization of $97.30 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golem has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00122709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.01739155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00189729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00146819 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, BitMart, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Upbit, Coinbe, CoinExchange, Huobi, Bitbns, Livecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Braziliex, GOPAX, Poloniex, ABCC, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Zebpay, YoBit, DragonEX, Tux Exchange, WazirX, Iquant, OKEx, Ethfinex, Tidex, Koinex, Binance, BigONE, Vebitcoin and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

