Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) Senior Officer Jim Zadra Sells 82,000 Shares

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) Senior Officer Jim Zadra sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$112,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$469,925.07.

TSE GPR traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$1.35. 375,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.72. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.42. The firm has a market cap of $423.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

