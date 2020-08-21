HackenAI (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.01714978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00191122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00146166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

HackenAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

