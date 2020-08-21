Head-To-Head Analysis: Tidewater (NYSE:SII) vs. Blucora (NYSE:BCOR)

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tidewater and Blucora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 Blucora 0 2 2 0 2.50

Tidewater currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.82%. Blucora has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 93.29%. Given Blucora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blucora is more favorable than Tidewater.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tidewater and Blucora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million 14.29 $10.20 million $0.04 1,015.25 Blucora $717.95 million 0.79 $48.15 million $1.85 6.36

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. Blucora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tidewater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% Blucora -43.01% 4.84% 2.32%

Summary

Blucora beats Tidewater on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tidewater

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

