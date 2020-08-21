Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. 2,081,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,134. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

