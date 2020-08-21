Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 536,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $277,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,921,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,383 shares of company stock worth $3,577,477 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.93. 811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,783. Heska has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

