HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 150,624 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,624 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $102,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.09. 2,213,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,407. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

