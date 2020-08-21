HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 32,054 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 381.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,891 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.26. 10,974,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,160,364. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

