HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,160 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $133,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,057,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.