HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,334 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $89,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,169 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

