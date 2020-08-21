HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,142. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $1,012,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,052.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 760,031 shares of company stock worth $143,864,547 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.36.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

