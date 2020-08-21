HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,761 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $56,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

NYSE APD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.07. 430,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.