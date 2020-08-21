HighTower Advisors LLC Has $63.63 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 3M worth $63,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in 3M by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 636,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,924,000 after purchasing an additional 133,160 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in 3M by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $3,371,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $162.97. 1,989,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,235. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.
In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
