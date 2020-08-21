HighTower Advisors LLC Has $63.63 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 3M worth $63,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in 3M by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 636,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,924,000 after purchasing an additional 133,160 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in 3M by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $3,371,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $162.97. 1,989,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,235. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

