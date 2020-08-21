HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 55,386 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $34,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,182,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,096,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,229,000 after buying an additional 223,548 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $39.71. 3,643,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914,112. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

