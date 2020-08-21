HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,927 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $121,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 10.7% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 40,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Intel by 19.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 37.4% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 134,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,729 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

INTC traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,963,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604,148. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.