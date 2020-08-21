HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,721 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $34.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,581.75. 1,706,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,503.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,380.51. The company has a market cap of $1,075.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

