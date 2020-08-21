HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 38,088 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,088 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after buying an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after buying an additional 415,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,025,078,000 after buying an additional 190,364 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $189.92. 2,080,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,007. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

