HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,605,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,638 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of AT&T worth $108,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. 22,903,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,053,125. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

