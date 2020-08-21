Holders Technology plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Friday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HDT remained flat at $GBX 45 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050. The company has a market cap of $1.90 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Holders Technology has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.28.
Holders Technology Company Profile
