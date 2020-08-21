Holders Technology plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Friday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HDT remained flat at $GBX 45 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050. The company has a market cap of $1.90 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Holders Technology has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.28.

Get Holders Technology alerts:

Holders Technology Company Profile

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.