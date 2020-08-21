Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Girard Partners LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.5% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.68. 3,522,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.11 and a 200 day moving average of $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

