Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.68. 3,522,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,792. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.96. The company has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.