Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
HD opened at $280.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.80 and a 200-day moving average of $233.96. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.