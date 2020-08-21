HorusPay (HORUS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $237.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

