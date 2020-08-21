HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 1,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOSSY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

