HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 1,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOSSY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HUGO BOSS AG/S Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

