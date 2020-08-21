Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Iamgold by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 26,380,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,233,000 after acquiring an additional 976,910 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 494.6% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454,661 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 32.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,933,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 387,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Iamgold by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 173,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Iamgold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Shares of Iamgold stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.