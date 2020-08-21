iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

IBDM stock remained flat at $$25.09 during midday trading on Friday. 6,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,640. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

