IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,522 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 140,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

